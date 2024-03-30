EXCLUSIVE: American F1 star reveals the 'biggest change' he's made this season

For a sport where the athletes spend their time competing against one another by sitting down, Formula 1 is an extremely strenuous sport.

With drivers losing up to 3 kilos in weight from lights out to the chequered flag, it's no surprise that fitness was at the forefront of one of the 20 stars for 2024.

READ MORE: Former F1 star hints that Horner situation led to Red Bull 'mistakes' in Australia

Even though every entrant has spent a lifetime racing, you can forgive newcomers for not being fully prepared for the excessive demands of the top tier.

Williams driver Logan Sargeant revealed he bulked out with 5kg of muscle mass in the winter, but he had to wait for Abu Dhabi to be over before altering his lifestyle.

READ MORE: How Red Bull's biggest vulnerability could cost them dearly this season

Speaking exclusively with GPFans, Sargeant explains, "When you're in the season, it's quite hard to really make a change because you're travelling constantly, all over the place, all over the world. You're in the car constantly.

"So, when you finally get those two to three months off to really look after yourself, that's where you can make the biggest change.

"Obviously, there were plenty of things that I saw last year that I needed to improve on, so I did my best to improve on them."

After the gruelling conditions the drivers had to endure in Qatar, where Sargeant retired early from exhaustion, the American is seeking to keep that high fitness level for the season.

"The biggest thing now is going to be maintaining [my weight] throughout the year," continued Sargeant.

"It's very difficult. Last year, I just gradually lost weight throughout the year, so this year I'm going to pay much more attention to it and try to keep as much weight on as I can.

"I think that will ultimately lead to me feeling healthier and more energetic throughout the season."

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Hamilton engineer backs Vasseur for great partnership

Sargeant 'grateful' for 2024 chance

Sargeant is in his second season

Sargeant finished P21 in the standings after his rookie season with a solitary point to his name, scored at his home US Grand Prix.

Nonetheless, Sargeant joined Williams along with the Grove team's Team Principal, James Vowles, and the two are embarking on their second season together.

"It (2023) didn't go the way I might have hoped," admits Sargeant, "but James Vowles' confidence in me or seeing something in me ... led to the renewal of the seat.

"I think it goes back further than just 2023. Since the end of 2021, I've been a part of the team and the family.

"For sure, there were moments that weren't so good last year, but there were also some good moments, and it was tracking better throughout the season.

"I'm just grateful to have another chance. I haven't really thought of it as repaying the faith or a second chance sort of season.

"I see it as another opportunity to try and be better this year than last year and make their decision worth it.

"From a personal point of view, be a better, more consistent driver."

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton linked with Angela Cullen reunion after her return motorsport

Related