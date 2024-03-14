F1 star 'begins negotiations' with Mercedes over 2025 move

It has been reported that negotiations have begun between Carlos Sainz and Mercedes over a potential move for the 2025 season.

The silver arrows are in the market for Lewis Hamilton’s replacement, who will leave the team at the end of the 2024 campaign for Ferrari after what will be 12 seasons with the team.

READ MORE: Marko casts HUGE Mercedes move verdict after Wolff offer

The sensational move means that Sainz will leave the Maranello squad after four seasons – which has seen him grab his two victories in F1 – and is left without a seat for 2025.

The Spaniard has been previously linked with a move to Audi for the 2026 season and has been one of the names mentioned in the running to take Hamilton’s seat at Mercedes.

Mercedes are looking for Lewis Hamilton's replacement

Several star names have been mentioned in the running for the seat

Sainz begins negotiations with Mercedes

The Brackley-based squad has been linked with a number of drivers, including young talent Andrea Kimi Antonelli and shockingly Max Verstappen in the midst on the controversy surrounding Red Bull and Christian Horner.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has said that the team may have to come to a decision about the vacant seat after the opening rounds of the season, and according to Corriere dello Sport, negotiations have begun with Sainz over a move to the team.

While Sainz Jr was out of action in Jeddah with appendicitis, his father Carlos Sainz Sr and his manager Carlos Orono were spotted coming out of Mercedes’ hospitality over the weekend.

It is believed that negotiations have started between the two parties after Sainz’ entourage ‘spoke in length’ with Wolff in the hospitality area.

READ MORE: Sky Sports F1 pundit tips KEY Red Bull figure to join Hamilton at Ferrari

Carlos Sainz has reportedly begun negotiations with Mercedes

It should be noted however that the Spaniard has previously played down these rumours, saying that it is common for his father to talk with other team bosses.

Speaking prior to the opening race of the season in Bahrain, Sainz said: If you saw, my dad went to say hello to [Red Bull chief] Helmut Marko. You need to remember he has a great relationship with him in the same way we have a good relationship with Toto.

“With everyone in the grid it is normal at this stage of the year. But also, we haven’t seen each other for three or four months or so you’re going say hello to each other.”

READ MORE: Hamilton demands 'BIG changes' amid Mercedes frustration

Related