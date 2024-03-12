F1 rival delivers EXCITING verdict on Hamilton shock transfer

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez has given his verdict on Lewis Hamilton and his stunning move to Ferrari.

The seven-time champion’s transfer to Maranello from Mercedes in 2025 sent shockwaves across the world of F1 and has blown the drivers’ market into chaos.

The Brit will partner Charles Leclerc – who have both now got long-term deals with the team – and will replace Carlos Sainz, with the Spaniard without a drive for next season.

With 13 drivers out of contract at the end of the season, fans and pundits are excited of the prospect of Hamilton racing in red and what the grid will look like come 2025, and Perez also believes the move is ‘fantastic’ for the sport.

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

The shock transfer has sent the drivers' market into chaos ahead of next year

Sergio Perez is among the drivers out of the contract at the end of the season

Perez: Hamilton transfer is fantastic for F1

Speaking with ESPN UK, the Mexican said: “I think it’s great for Formula One. It's fantastic.

“I think there will be a lot of expectation in that move. I wish him all the best I think it's just great for the sport and great story for him.”

Perez is among the drivers that are out of contract at the end of the 2024 season, having been given this season with Red Bull after he secured the team’s first one-two in the drivers’ championship.

But with two wins compared to team-mate Max Verstappen’s 19, the 34-year-old will be under intense pressure to not just keep his Red Bull seat, but also his future in the sport will be under threat.

