F1 News Today: Verstappen issues HUGE update on Red Bull future as champion linked with SURPRISE team

Max Verstappen has been discussing what his future with Red Bull Racing looks like after weeks of speculation about his next move.

Verstappen linked with SHOCK move to surprise rivals

A former Formula 1 team principal has suggested that Mercedes may not be the only potential suitors for three-time world champion Max Verstappen.

Vettel issues surprise Red Bull domination verdict

Sebastian Vettel has issued a surprise verdict on Red Bull’s mightily impressive domination of the Formula 1 grid.

F1 announces ground-breaking new racing partnership

Formula 1 has announced a brand new and exciting racing partnership that will help them interact with a new world of racing.

Ricciardo in ‘MASSIVE HOLE’ amid drop in form

Daniel Ricciardo is enduring a difficult time during his full-time Formula 1 comeback season as pressure mounts on him regarding his future in the sport.

