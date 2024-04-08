close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 drivers' penalty points: Who is close to a race ban?

F1 drivers' penalty points: Who is close to a race ban?

F1 drivers' penalty points: Who is close to a race ban?

F1 drivers' penalty points: Who is close to a race ban?

Here's how many penalty points each F1 driver has following the Japanese Grand Prix.

The Sunday's race at Suzuka saw a clean run for all drivers, as no points were added to any FIA Super Licences.

This comes after a dramatic race in Australia two weeks ago, where Fernando Alonso's clean run came to an end after a year without penalty points.

Stewards deemed his driving in front of George Russell on lap 57 to be 'dangerous,' handing him a 20-second time penalty. This dropped Alonso from a hard-fought sixth place finish to eighth in the final classification.

The incident, which occurred near the exit of turn 6, also resulted in three penalty points being added to the Spaniard's FIA Super Licence.

READ MORE: F1 Schedule 2024: When is the next race and where it will be held?

As of now, Red Bull's Sergio Perez remains the driver with the most penalty points, sitting at eight. He earned his first point this season for an unsafe release during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

F1 penalty points explained

Alongside time penalties, drivers could also carry penalty points for driving infringements. These points expire after 12 months, but if a driver collects 12 points within that time, they get a race ban.

GPFans has compiled a list of the points currently accrued by drivers and when they will expire. This article will be updated throughout the year.

Red Bull

Max Verstappen - Two points

Where Points Expires Reason
Las Vegas GP Two 19th November 2024 Forcing Charles Leclerc off track

Sergio Perez - Eight points

Where Points Expires Reason
Singapore GP One 17th September 2024 Causing a collision
Japanese GP Four 24th September 2024 Causing a collision x2
Abu Dhabi GP Two 26th November 2024 Causing a collision
Saudi Arabian GP One 9th March 2025 Unsafe release

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc - Zero points

Carlos Sainz - Two points

Where Points Expires Reason
Australian GP Two 2nd April 2024 Causing a collision

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton - Four points

Where Points Expires Reason
Belgian GP Two 29th July 2024 Causing a collision
Italian GP Two 3rd September 2024 Causing a collision

George Russell - Four points

Where Points Expires Reason
Monaco GP Two 28th May 2024 Causing a collision
Las Vegas GP Two 19th November 2024 Causing a collision

Alpine

Esteban Ocon - Zero points

Pierre Gasly - Zero points

McLaren

Lando Norris - Zero points

Oscar Piastri - Zero points

Read More (1/2)

Related

Red Bull Sergio Perez George Russell Fernando Alonso Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
F1 Schedule 2024: When is the next race and where it will be held?
F1 Schedule

F1 Schedule 2024: When is the next race and where it will be held?

  • Yesterday 14:27
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix
Japanese Grand Prix

Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 10:27

Latest News

F1 News

Ecclestone's wife signs letter of SUPPORT for under-fire FIA president

  • 45 minutes ago
Japanese Grand Prix

F1 drivers' penalty points: Who is close to a race ban?

  • 1 hour ago
F1 gossip

Verstappen reveals Kelly Piquet relief over daughter's jinx

  • 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton reveals F1 legend pressured Wolff to ban him from fashion parties

  • 2 hours ago
Sergio Perez

Perez reveals HUGE timeline for 2025 Red Bull decision

  • 3 hours ago
GPFans Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Top pundit reveals Verstappen 'confused' by modern F1 language

  • Today 09:12
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x