F1 drivers' penalty points: Who is close to a race ban?
Here's how many penalty points each F1 driver has following the Japanese Grand Prix.
The Sunday's race at Suzuka saw a clean run for all drivers, as no points were added to any FIA Super Licences.
This comes after a dramatic race in Australia two weeks ago, where Fernando Alonso's clean run came to an end after a year without penalty points.
Stewards deemed his driving in front of George Russell on lap 57 to be 'dangerous,' handing him a 20-second time penalty. This dropped Alonso from a hard-fought sixth place finish to eighth in the final classification.
The incident, which occurred near the exit of turn 6, also resulted in three penalty points being added to the Spaniard's FIA Super Licence.
As of now, Red Bull's Sergio Perez remains the driver with the most penalty points, sitting at eight. He earned his first point this season for an unsafe release during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
F1 penalty points explained
Alongside time penalties, drivers could also carry penalty points for driving infringements. These points expire after 12 months, but if a driver collects 12 points within that time, they get a race ban.
GPFans has compiled a list of the points currently accrued by drivers and when they will expire. This article will be updated throughout the year.
Red Bull
Max Verstappen - Two points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Las Vegas GP
|Two
|19th November 2024
|Forcing Charles Leclerc off track
Sergio Perez - Eight points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Singapore GP
|One
|17th September 2024
|Causing a collision
|Japanese GP
|Four
|24th September 2024
|Causing a collision x2
|Abu Dhabi GP
|Two
|26th November 2024
|Causing a collision
|Saudi Arabian GP
|One
|9th March 2025
|Unsafe release
Ferrari
Charles Leclerc - Zero points
Carlos Sainz - Two points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Australian GP
|Two
|2nd April 2024
|Causing a collision
Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton - Four points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Belgian GP
|Two
|29th July 2024
|Causing a collision
|Italian GP
|Two
|3rd September 2024
|Causing a collision
George Russell - Four points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Monaco GP
|Two
|28th May 2024
|Causing a collision
|Las Vegas GP
|Two
|19th November 2024
|Causing a collision
Alpine
Esteban Ocon - Zero points
Pierre Gasly - Zero points
McLaren
Lando Norris - Zero points
Oscar Piastri - Zero points
