F1 drivers' penalty points: Who is close to a race ban?

Here's how many penalty points each F1 driver has following the Japanese Grand Prix.

The Sunday's race at Suzuka saw a clean run for all drivers, as no points were added to any FIA Super Licences.

This comes after a dramatic race in Australia two weeks ago, where Fernando Alonso's clean run came to an end after a year without penalty points.

Stewards deemed his driving in front of George Russell on lap 57 to be 'dangerous,' handing him a 20-second time penalty. This dropped Alonso from a hard-fought sixth place finish to eighth in the final classification.

The incident, which occurred near the exit of turn 6, also resulted in three penalty points being added to the Spaniard's FIA Super Licence.

As of now, Red Bull's Sergio Perez remains the driver with the most penalty points, sitting at eight. He earned his first point this season for an unsafe release during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

F1 penalty points explained

Alongside time penalties, drivers could also carry penalty points for driving infringements. These points expire after 12 months, but if a driver collects 12 points within that time, they get a race ban.

GPFans has compiled a list of the points currently accrued by drivers and when they will expire. This article will be updated throughout the year.

Red Bull

Max Verstappen - Two points

Where Points Expires Reason Las Vegas GP Two 19th November 2024 Forcing Charles Leclerc off track

Sergio Perez - Eight points

Where Points Expires Reason Singapore GP One 17th September 2024 Causing a collision Japanese GP Four 24th September 2024 Causing a collision x2 Abu Dhabi GP Two 26th November 2024 Causing a collision Saudi Arabian GP One 9th March 2025 Unsafe release

Charles Leclerc - Zero points

Carlos Sainz - Two points

Where Points Expires Reason Australian GP Two 2nd April 2024 Causing a collision

Lewis Hamilton - Four points

Where Points Expires Reason Belgian GP Two 29th July 2024 Causing a collision Italian GP Two 3rd September 2024 Causing a collision

George Russell - Four points

Where Points Expires Reason Monaco GP Two 28th May 2024 Causing a collision Las Vegas GP Two 19th November 2024 Causing a collision

Alpine

Esteban Ocon - Zero points

Pierre Gasly - Zero points

Lando Norris - Zero points

Oscar Piastri - Zero points

