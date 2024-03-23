Hamilton takes SWIPE at FIA as Sainz reveals major health update - GPFans F1 Recap
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has criticised Formula 1's governing body, the FIA, stating he has never supported its president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem.
Sainz reveals health CAUTION after F1 return
Carlos Sainz returned to the cockpit of his Ferrari and completed the two practice sessions in Australia on Friday.
Mercedes may look to the past to solve major W15 issue
BBC F1 commentator Harry Benjamin has suggested that Mercedes could be set to bring back an old component to fix their issues with the W15.
McLaren announce MEGA deal for key F1 star
McLaren have announced a brand-new deal for one of their most influential figures which could be a significant move for the future of their team.
Alonso makes announcement amid F1 future DOUBT
Fernando Alonso has shed some clarity on his future in Formula 1, and how he will decide where he will end up.
