Hamilton takes SWIPE at FIA as Sainz reveals major health update - GPFans F1 Recap

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has criticised Formula 1's governing body, the FIA, stating he has never supported its president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Sainz reveals health CAUTION after F1 return

Carlos Sainz returned to the cockpit of his Ferrari and completed the two practice sessions in Australia on Friday.

Mercedes may look to the past to solve major W15 issue

BBC F1 commentator Harry Benjamin has suggested that Mercedes could be set to bring back an old component to fix their issues with the W15.

McLaren announce MEGA deal for key F1 star

McLaren have announced a brand-new deal for one of their most influential figures which could be a significant move for the future of their team.

Alonso makes announcement amid F1 future DOUBT

Fernando Alonso has shed some clarity on his future in Formula 1, and how he will decide where he will end up.

F1 News Today: Hamilton dejected as team BRUTALLY oust driver ahead of Australian GP
F1 News Today: Hamilton dejected as team BRUTALLY oust driver ahead of Australian GP

  • Yesterday 11:54
Horner 'seeking' Red Bull PROMOTION as Verstappen 'close' to shocking F1 switch - GPFans F1 Recap
Horner 'seeking' Red Bull PROMOTION as Verstappen 'close' to shocking F1 switch - GPFans F1 Recap

  • March 21, 2024 23:57

Hamilton takes SWIPE at FIA as Sainz reveals major health update - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 57 minutes ago
F1 Qualifying Today: Australian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

  • 1 hour ago
Former Ferrari star claims rival series 'more interesting' than F1

  • 2 hours ago
F1 pundit offers damning Ricciardo assessment

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Australian Grand Prix weather forecast: Melbourne gears up for mixed conditions

  • Yesterday 21:00
F1 champion Vettel confirmed for historic track return

  • Yesterday 20:57
