Hamilton takes SWIPE at FIA as Sainz reveals major health update - GPFans F1 Recap

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has criticised Formula 1's governing body, the FIA, stating he has never supported its president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

➡️ READ MORE

Sainz reveals health CAUTION after F1 return

Carlos Sainz returned to the cockpit of his Ferrari and completed the two practice sessions in Australia on Friday.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes may look to the past to solve major W15 issue

BBC F1 commentator Harry Benjamin has suggested that Mercedes could be set to bring back an old component to fix their issues with the W15.

➡️ READ MORE

McLaren announce MEGA deal for key F1 star

McLaren have announced a brand-new deal for one of their most influential figures which could be a significant move for the future of their team.

➡️ READ MORE

Alonso makes announcement amid F1 future DOUBT

Fernando Alonso has shed some clarity on his future in Formula 1, and how he will decide where he will end up.

➡️ READ MORE

Related