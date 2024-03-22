Hamilton SLAMS FIA in scathing interview

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has criticised Formula 1's governing body, the FIA, stating he has never supported its president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Hamilton's remarks come amid an escalating saga at the heart of F1. Susie Wolff, managing director of the F1 Academy, has filed a 'criminal complaint' against the FIA.

Despite an independent investigation clearing Ben Sulayem of any wrongdoing, Hamilton remains sceptical.

Wolff's complaint involves allegations of a potential conflict of interest with her husband, Toto Wolff, team principal of Mercedes, which were levelled against her back in December.

Susie Wolff is the managing director of F1 Academy

Mohammed Ben Sulayem was recently investigated by the FIA

Hamilton defends Wolff

Wolff was cleared of any wrongdoing, but the source of the allegations became a much-talked about issue within the paddock, and the FIA's statement clearing the Wolffs was criticised by Hamilton, and others, at the time.

Hamilton hopes Wolff's legal action will bring greater transparency and accountability to the FIA.

"Firstly, I'm incredibly proud of Susie," Hamilton said ahead of the Australian Grand Prix weekend. "I think she's so brave and she stands for such great values.

"She's such a leader, and in a world where often people are silenced, for her to be standing up sends such a great message. And I love that she's taken it out of this world - fighting it from outside because there is a real lack of accountability here within this sport, within the FIA, things that are happening behind closed doors.

"There is no transparency, there is clearly no accountability, and we need that. I think the fans needs that. How can you trust the sport and what is happening here if you don't have that?

"So hopefully this stand that she's taken now will create change, will have a positive impact, and especially for women."

Asked in the same interview whether Mohammed Ben Sulayem still had Hamilton's confidence as FIA president, Hamilton simply replied: "(He) never has."

