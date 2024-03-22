close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Alonso makes announcement amid F1 future DOUBT

Alonso makes announcement amid F1 future DOUBT

Alonso makes announcement amid F1 future DOUBT

Alonso makes announcement amid F1 future DOUBT

Fernando Alonso has shed some clarity on his future in Formula 1, and how he will decide where he will end up.

The oldest driver on the grid at 42 years old, the Spaniard remains one of the most competitive racers, having scored eight podiums in his debut season with Aston Martin last year.

READ MORE: Verstappen makes DEFINITIVE announcement on Red Bull future

Alonso is one of 13 drivers out of contract at the end of the season and has admitted that he must weigh up his options before making a decision.

The two-time world champion is open to staying at Aston Martin, if he is offered another contract there, and has also been linked with a move to Mercedes to replace Lewis Hamilton when he moves to Ferrari, but the Spaniard has conceded that retirement is an option he is considering.

Fernando Alonso is out of contract at the end of the year
The Spaniard is considering retirement from the sport

Alonso: I will be the owner of my destiny

When asked by the media in Australia for a timeline on the outcome of his future, he responded: “I said now in summer when I spoke to the TVs! So I can gain a few months of not answering the same question!

“It didn’t change much, and it will not change in the next few weeks or races. I don’t want to wait maybe until the summer, because I think that will be unfair for me and the team, if they have to find more options or things like that.

“But I don’t want to rush as well, and make a decision while my head is not into next year.

“As I said now, my head is so focused now on the things I would love to test on the car after the learnings of the first few events, everything is so exciting about the performance, if I need to think about next year, it’s like, ah, this is not the right time now to think.”

READ MORE: Verstappen Mercedes F1 move 'close to done deal'

Alonso finished with eight podiums last season

Alonso has insisted that he will not wait for other movements in the driver market for 2025 before deciding where he will end up next season.

“I’ve been always that way. Sometimes it did help me, sometimes it hurt me to be my own, the owner of my destiny,” he addressed.

“I chose when to go from a team, when to join a team. I chose when to stop Formula 1. And I chose when to come back.

“And now I will choose what I do next year. I will not follow what others do, and they dictate my destiny. I will do it on my own, for good or for bad, it’s the way that I am.”

READ MORE: Mercedes DAMAGE Hamilton hopes after key F1 moves

Related

Red Bull Mercedes Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Ferrari Fernando Alonso
F1 pundit notes fresh concern over Alonso future
Latest F1 News

F1 pundit notes fresh concern over Alonso future

  • March 18, 2024 17:56
Alonso insists major F1 aspects MUST change
F1 News & Gossip

Alonso insists major F1 aspects MUST change

  • March 18, 2024 11:56

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Alonso makes announcement amid F1 future DOUBT

  • 24 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Key Sainz factor could see Bearman RETURN to F1 sooner than expected

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News & Gossip

Mercedes may look to the past to solve major W15 issue

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton dejected as team BRUTALLY oust driver ahead of Australian GP

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

F1 team confirm just ONE car will race Australian Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
Australian Grand Prix

Hamilton left DISTRAUGHT after Mercedes horror show

  • 3 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x