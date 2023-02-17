Stuart Hodge

Friday 17 February 2023 18:00

Charles Leclerc has responded to speculation linking him with a future move to Mercedes to follow Lewis Hamilton.

There have been regular whispers in recent weeks about the potential for the Monegasque star to leave Ferrari and succeed the seven-time world champion with the Silver Arrows.

Leclerc’s current contract with the Italian giants ends following the 2024 season, while Hamilton himself is out of contract at the end of 2023. The British icon is expected to sign an extension, but speculation continues to link Leclerc with Mercedes from 2025.

Leclerc is out of contract at Ferrari after 2024.

Leclerc on Mercedes speculation

The 25-year-old, who finished second behind Max Verstappen in the Drivers’ Championship last season, is aware of all those rumours and he responded to them when speaking to Italian outlet Quotidiano Nazionale.

He said: “I know you are afraid that I might go to Mercedes after Hamilton, but honestly there’s been no negotiation. I’m happy at Ferrari.”

Leclerc and Ferrari are still basking in the glow of that extraordinary launch of the SF23 on Tuesday, complete with rapturous acclaim from the adoring tifosi at Fiorano. Right now Leclerc is absolutely feeling that love.

He explained: “I feel the enthusiasm of the fans, I’m excited by the idea of achieving the dream - mine and everybody else’s - of winning with the red car.”

Now comes the acid test for the SF23

The vibes for the SF23 are strong, but Leclerc is painfully aware that the vaunted new machinery will face the acid test when testing starts in Bahrain next Thursday.

He said: “We will have three days of testing together with all of our competitors. It doesn't make much sense to ask me how I judge our new car. The immediate impression was good, but it all depends on how it compares with the rest of the competition.”

READ MORE: F1 Drivers for 2023: All the moves and changes