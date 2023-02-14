Ferrari hits track LIVE as Leclerc treats fans after launch

Ewan Gale

Tuesday 14 February 2023 10:07 - Updated: 10:14

Charles Leclerc has given the Tifosi a treat with a live first run in the new Sf-23.

Ferrari launched its 2023 challenger in front of an excited crowd at Fiorano and after winning a coin toss, it was last season's runner-up Leclerc who won the honour.

The run went without a hitch for the Monégasque, who was in conversation with team-mate Carlos Sainz at the end of the drive.

"How is the car, you like it?" asked Sainz.

Leclerc replied: "It feels good, can I have another lap?"

Charles Leclerc takes the 2023 Ferrari out on track for the first time! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/S2CIvcAbWa — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) February 14, 2023

Leclerc's first impression

Giving his first impressions, Leclerc said: "It feels good. The first kilometres with this project having done so many kilometres on the simulator feels special.

"Everything went smoothly. Obviosuly with two laps it is difficult to go into details but I gave my feedback once I was in the car there to get the first feeling.

"The car was behaving well, smooth, so everything went really well."