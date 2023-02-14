FIRST LOOK: Ferrari unveil championship challenger

Ewan Gale

Tuesday 14 February 2023 10:00 - Updated: 10:14

Ferrari has unveiled the SF-23 to become the eighth team to launch its 2023 season.

The Scuderia marked Valentine's Day with its signature red look on the car it hopes will return the Italian to championship success for the first time since taking the constructors' title in 2008.

The car will be driven by last season's runner-up Charles Leclerc and Spaniard Carlos Sainz with both hoping for improved reliability across the year.

Fred Vasseur has been drafted in from Alfa Romeo to change direction for Ferrari, replacing former team principal Mattia Binotto over the winter.

After a launch in front of a live audience at Fiorano that began with a rousing rendition of the Italian National Anthem on the violin, have a look at the new Ferrari below!

Ferrari SF23