close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Horner issues Red Bull warning as Sky Sports make MAJOR error

F1 News Today: Horner issues Red Bull warning as Sky Sports make MAJOR error

F1 News Today: Horner issues Red Bull warning as Sky Sports make MAJOR error

F1 News Today: Horner issues Red Bull warning as Sky Sports make MAJOR error

Christian Horner has warned that ‘challenging’ times lie ahead for his Red Bull team.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull suspend Horner accuser over alleged 'dishonesty'

Red Bull have suspended the woman who accused team principal Christian Horner of ‘inappropriate behaviour'.

➡️ READ MORE

Sky Sports make MAJOR error on F1 caption

Sky Sports have made a significant blunder in a pre-show segment before FP1 at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after mistaking FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem for the Mohammed bin Salman – the Crown Prince of the country.

➡️ READ MORE

Former Red Bull driver reveals lack of 'confidence' in team

David Coulthard has revealed that he had little confidence in Red Bull when he joined them at the start of their Formula 1 journey in 2005.

➡️ READ MORE

Marko reveals RB conversation after X-rated rant

Red Bull stalwart Helmut Marko has said that the 'theatre' could have been avoided at the Bahrain Grand Prix, if two stars had behaved differently.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Christian Horner Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Sky Sports
Verstappen takes stance on father's Horner rift as Red Bull SUSPEND accuser - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Verstappen takes stance on father's Horner rift as Red Bull SUSPEND accuser - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 News Today: Verstappen PICKS SIDE as Hamilton drives F1 car in midair
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen PICKS SIDE as Hamilton drives F1 car in midair

  • Yesterday 16:59

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

Horner blasts 'ENOUGH' at reporters as Red Bull scandal rumbles on

  • 41 minutes ago
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Today: Saudi Arabian GP 2024 start times, schedule and TV

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Horner issues Red Bull warning as Sky Sports make MAJOR error

  • 3 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Verstappen takes stance on father's Horner rift as Red Bull SUSPEND accuser - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

F1 Practice Today: Saudi Arabia Grand Prix results - Verstappen BEATEN in FP2

  • Yesterday 19:10
Latest F1 News

Marko reveals RB conversation after X-rated rant

  • Yesterday 22:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x