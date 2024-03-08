F1 News Today: Horner issues Red Bull warning as Sky Sports make MAJOR error

Christian Horner has warned that ‘challenging’ times lie ahead for his Red Bull team.

Red Bull suspend Horner accuser over alleged 'dishonesty'

Red Bull have suspended the woman who accused team principal Christian Horner of ‘inappropriate behaviour'.

Sky Sports make MAJOR error on F1 caption

Sky Sports have made a significant blunder in a pre-show segment before FP1 at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after mistaking FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem for the Mohammed bin Salman – the Crown Prince of the country.

Former Red Bull driver reveals lack of 'confidence' in team

David Coulthard has revealed that he had little confidence in Red Bull when he joined them at the start of their Formula 1 journey in 2005.

Marko reveals RB conversation after X-rated rant

Red Bull stalwart Helmut Marko has said that the 'theatre' could have been avoided at the Bahrain Grand Prix, if two stars had behaved differently.

