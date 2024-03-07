Marko reveals RB conversation after X-rated rant

close global

Red Bull stalwart Helmut Marko has said that the 'theatre' could have been avoided at the Bahrain Grand Prix, if two stars had behaved differently.

Visa Cash App RB drivers Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo were involved in an on-track altercation, after 23-year-old Tsunoda was unhappy with his team telling him to let Ricciardo past in the closing stages of the race.

At the time, the Japanese driver was hunting down the Haas of Kevin Magnussen, but the team believed Ricciardo, on fresher tyres, had a better chance of getting past the Dane.

Ricciardo was not able to make the move stick, and Tsunoda was left agitated in his cockpit, even diving down the inside of his more experienced team-mate during the cool-down lap.

This sparked Ricciardo to call the 23-year-old a "f****** helmet" over his team radio.

Daniel Ricciardo was unhappy with team-mate Yuki Tsunoda's antics at the Bahrain Grand Prix
Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda are taking the Faenza-based team into their new era
Helmut Marko has worked with a host of superstars in his role with Red Bull

Marko mediator in Ricciardo and Tsunoda battle

After the race, Ricciardo admitted that there was 'conflict' between the pair, but cited that it was only the first race of the season, and that they would be looking to put it behind them and concentrate on optimising results for the team.

Now Marko, who has been involved in many driver spats with both Red Bull and the Faenza-based team, has revealed his role as peacemaker between the pair.

"The theatre could have been avoided," he told OE24.

"I spoke to Yuki afterwards; with the right strategy he could have finished tenth."

