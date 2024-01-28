F1 star makes surprise bid to land Red Bull drive

Yuki Tsunoda has put down claims of a potential move to Aston Martin and hopes the links have not dented his chances of joining Red Bull.

Tsunoda will be heading into his fourth season with AlphaTauri – now to be known as VisaCashApp RB for the 2024 season – coming off the back of a strong end to last season.

Backers Honda are set to join forces with Aston Martin for the 2026 season as an engine supplier, with Tsunoda being linked as a potential suitor for the Silverstone-based team.

But the Japanese driver has rubbished these claims and is hoping that the rumours have not damaged his chances of being promoted to the senior team.

Yuki Tsunoda is heading into his fourth season with the Faenza team

The Japanese driver has no intention on joining Aston Martin

Tsunoda eyes Red Bull drive

Speaking with the media about whether Red Bull are starting to keep tabs on him, Tsunoda said: "I hope so, to be honest because I don't want Red Bull to misunderstand that I am just focusing on Aston Martin or anything.

"I'm with AlphaTauri and have been with Honda since I was 18 years old, I just need to focus on performing for Red Bull, not for Aston Martin or something like that.

"Hopefully, they don't misunderstand these things and hopefully they really consider me for the future.

"If I perform well, then I am the driver, but if I didn't, I understand, but if I am able to show my performance, I would like to have a bit more attention.

"I saw on social media that Red Bull thinks I am already going to Aston Martin, and that is why they don't put me in the Red Bull.

"I don't know if that is true or not, because it is social media, but if it is, then it is not the case, but anyway, I just have to show my performance and convince them to make sure that I am the real material to be in a Red Bull.

