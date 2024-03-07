Sky Sports make MAJOR error on F1 caption

Sky Sports have made a significant blunder in a pre-show segment before FP1 at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after mistaking FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem for the Mohammed bin Salman – the Crown Prince of the country.

The FIA president has been the subject of two separate allegations this week relating to the Saudi and Las Vegas Grands Prix in 2023.

The governing body responded to the allegations by stating that their Compliance Department was ‘addressing the concerns’.

During Sky Sports' coverage of the first day of action from Jeddah, as pundits discussed the ongoing investigation into Ben Sulayem's conduct, a graphic displaying the FIA's statement on the matter was displayed on screen.

Ben Sulayem and bin Salman confusion

Mohammed Ben Sulayem chats with Max Verstappen

The mistake made by Sky Sports before FP1

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: F1 champion insists Red Bull NOT responsible for 2023 success

However, the caption above the statement read: "On allegations against FIA President Mohammed Bin Salman," appearing to confuse the chief of the sport's governing body with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.

Coincidentally, there is history between the two names that Sky Sports mixed up.

Just last year, FIA president Ben Sulayem took to social media to complain about Formula 1’s ‘inflated’ £16bn price tag, after an offer reported to have been made early in 2023 by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) - chaired by Mohammed bin Salman.

It’s important to remember that Formula 1’s commercial rights are separate from the FIA, resulting in accusations from Liberty Media that Ben Sulayem had interfered with their rights ‘in an unacceptable manner'.

For now, Liberty Media have made it clear that they have no intention to sell Formula 1 and laughed off any potential sale of the sport.

READ MORE: Verstappen backs father as Red Bull F1 fractures DEEPEN

Related