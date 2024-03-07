F1 team signs veteran advisor from RIVAL after multiple departures

Aston Martin have confirmed the signing of a new executive director, pinching a paddock veteran from one of their rivals.

Bob Bell has become the latest staff member to leave the Alpine team, following a dismal start to the season in which the Enstone-based outfit looked to be the slowest of all the teams in Bahrain.

That performance probably puts an end to the rivalry struck up with Aston Martin over the past couple of seasons, where both teams were vying to break out of the midfield.

Bell worked in an advisory role with Alpine, but had previously held high technical positions at the team in their Renault and, indeed, Benetton eras.

Now, the veteran has decided to make the switch to Aston Martin, where he will become their executive director, having overall responsibility for the technical, engineering and performance functions.

Alpine have suffered a number of departures in the last week

New Aston Martin director pinched from rivals

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack welcomed the acquisition of Bell, who has become the latest addition to somewhat of a mass exodus at Alpine.

“I am delighted to welcome Bob Bell to Aston Martin Aramco," Krack said in a statement.

"This is a key appointment to ensure we are optimising everything we do as a team and focusing on the right performance areas. Bob’s track record in the sport speaks for itself and his experience will help us continue to make steps forward on the exciting journey we are on.”

Bob Bell has become Aston Martin's new executive director

Meanwhile, Bell himself said: “I have been impressed by the progress Aston Martin Aramco has made in recent years.

"The opportunity to play my part in that journey is incredibly exciting and I look forward to working with the great technical leaders at Silverstone. The scale and ambition of this project is highly motivating.

"I am a racer, and I see the hunger and determination powering this team. I look forward to playing my part with Mike and the rest of the team.”

