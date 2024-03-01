Red Bull appear to HELP F1 rivals with bizarre Bahrain move
Red Bull appear to HELP F1 rivals with bizarre Bahrain move
Red Bull's world-champion engineers appeared to help a rival during qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix in an unusual move.
Alpine were called over to the weighbridge during the session for a random inspection of their new car for 2024 in the first qualifying session of the season.
While the weighing took place, with Esteban Ocon in the car, Red Bull's engineers appeared to cool the car down, using fans that are seen being used to cool down both Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen's car in the Red Bull garage.
READ MORE: F1 team-mate battles: Hamilton pressure is on at Mercedes as rivals clash
While this sportsmanlike behaviour is good to see, it does represent a fairly unusual move for the engineers to be in the right place at the right time to lend Alpine a hand.
Alpine miserably slow in Bahrain
It may well be that the world champions felt a little sorry for the Enstone-based team, whose cars looked to be the slowest of all teams in Bahrain, qualifying 19th and 20th for Saturday's race.
READ MORE: F1 Results Today: Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying times - Verstappen snatches pole with DRAMATIC comeback
Alpine driver Ocon had already confessed that the 2024 car looked 'slow' before it was even unveiled, and similar brutal statements have followed, suggesting the team were not in a good place after pre-season testing.
Meanwhile, Red Bull banished any practice fears they may have had to claim pole position, with Verstappen over two tenths faster than his nearest challenger in Charles Leclerc.
El Alpine de Ocon tuvo algún problema al pasar por la báscula y los mecánicos de Red Bull le apoyaron ventilando sus frenos. pic.twitter.com/RaAX9fcdWU— 🏁【 Alerta F1 】🏁 (@AlertaF1) March 1, 2024
READ MORE: Journalist claims Horner ‘messages’ leaked from anonymous email account
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Horner and Red Bull in APOLOGY brief as Wolff slams rivals' investigation - GPFans F1 Recap
- 38 minutes ago
Red Bull appear to HELP F1 rivals with bizarre Bahrain move
- 1 hour ago
F1 Results Today: Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying times - Verstappen snatches pole with DRAMATIC comeback
- Yesterday 18:07
- 1
Brundle gives damning Horner verdict on F1 impact
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton admits Mercedes 'SACRIFICE' made after Bahrain nightmare
- 3 hours ago
Leclerc questions Ferrari strategy after narrow Bahrain defeat
- Yesterday 20:27