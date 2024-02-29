New Russell F1 intro draws Taylor Swift driven reaction
George Russell's iconic Formula 1 title sequence pose has officially gone, after F1 released the new opening credits for the 2024 season.
The Mercedes star was the subject of a plethora of social media memes throughout the course of 2023, after holding his arms out in a T-shaped position during the media day last year.
Russell admitted nerves coming into this season's shoot, knowing he had a lot to live up to if he wanted to continue on as the social media 'meme king' in 2024.
His season got off to a great start as Mercedes posted a hilarious out-take from an F1 photoshoot on their X page in the week after testing.
However, his iconic pose from 2023 has now been dubbed over, as F1 released the new title sequence ahead of FP1 for the Bahrain Grand Prix.
F1 Twitter reacts to Russell meme in Taylor Swift nod
In the new opening credits, Russell is seen in quite a standard, generic pose, walking up to the camera with a rather deadpan expression on his face.
Introducing your 2024 opening titles 🙌 #BahrainGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/aletZnSlaG— Formula 1 (@F1) February 29, 2024
Mercedes themselves were the first to mourn over the removal of Russell's T-shaped posture, presumably with their social media team now realising they have more work to do to market their driver.
They posted a memorial post for the iconic pose on X, using lyrics from popstar Taylor Swift's song 'Bigger than the Whole Sky'.
goodbye, goodbye, goodbye you were bigger than the whole sky 😢 pic.twitter.com/JMb45i24Ta— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) February 29, 2024
Mercedes fans were clearly upset by this, with one user commenting: "I'm not sure we are ready to let go."
Meanwhile, another user continued on with the Swift theme, commenting "You were more than just a short time."
