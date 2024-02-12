Brundle makes STUNNING Russell title claim in Hamilton Mercedes battle

Sky Sports F1 broadcasting legend Martin Brundle has said that George Russell should be 'pleased' that he will be the main man at Mercedes from 2025, and that it may lead to an increased performance level in 2024.

Russell finished five places and 59 points behind team-mate Hamilton last season, as the seven-time world champion showed off his superior race pace having been beaten by Russell in their first season together at Mercedes in 2022.

Hamilton shocked the racing world earlier this month when he decided to ditch his Mercedes team and instead join Ferrari from 2025, leaving a seat alongside Russell vacant from the end of the upcoming season.

Regardless of which of the many names linked with a Mercedes drive end up with the Brackley-based team, Russell will likely become the number one driver, with Toto Wolff recently proclaiming that the Brit was ready to take that step up.

Lewis Hamilton will replace Carlos Sainz at Ferrari in 2025

It means that there will be a seat alongside George Russell free at Mercedes from 2025

Martin Brundle's gridwalks have become synonymous with F1 coverage

Russell's new Mercedes role

Now, Brundle has suggested that this increase in responsibility will have Russell excited about the future, and that boost of confidence may help him should he find himself in a world championship battle with Hamilton in 2024.

“I should think he’d be thinking [‘I’m] pleased," Brundle told Sky Sports.

"'That’s good. I am top man here unquestionably now’.

"George is ready to pick up the mantle at Mercedes Benz, there’s no doubt about it at all, and he’s measured himself against statistically and arguably the greatest Formula 1 driver of all time – that’s a debate we could have all afternoon back to Fangio and Moss – but George has measured himself against Lewis and looks incredibly strong, very equal.

“If Mercedes have got a championship winning car this year, who would win? Would it be George or Lewis? I think it’d be really close. So that’s the level that George is at now.”

