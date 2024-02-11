Wolff makes HUGE Hamilton F1 call and outlines Mercedes’ plan for handover

Toto Wolff is prepared to make some bold calls as Mercedes begin to plan for their future in Formula 1 beyond 2024.

With Lewis Hamilton set to leave the team at the conclusion of the season, Wolff now faces some tough decisions as he begins to outline his team’s future.

One of those decisions will be not hiding any information from Hamilton before his Ferrari switch – a move that most if not all teams adopt when saying goodbye to a driver.

This means that Hamilton will be involved with the development of this year’s car and could even have some bearing on their 2025 challenger with the feedback he provides helping to improve their chassis.

Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton have developed a lot of trust in their 11 years working together

George Russell will have to be prepared to step up and be Mercedes' number one driver in 2025

Wolff: Not something that bothers me at all

“In terms of the development going forward, I think this is something which we need to look at,” Wolff told the media.

“The regulations stay pretty much the same. When it comes to 2025, we will evaluate later in the season what it means in terms of technical information, but that's not something that bothers me at all.”

Elsewhere in the team, Wolff backs George Russell to step up as Mercedes’ new number one driver, especially with the Brit now entering his sixth season in the sport.

“With all the Lewis discussion, something that has not been talked about enough is George,” Wolff told Sky Sports.

“George has the potential to be the next lead driver in the team. He is of the generation of Lando [Norris] and [Charles] Leclerc and some of the others.

“I couldn't wish for a new team leader when Lewis leaves, no doubt about that.”

With a matter of days before the Silver Arrows launch the W15 – most likely the last Mercedes Lewis Hamilton will drive in F1, Wolff will be hoping that the trust he puts in his two drivers is repaid in the form of good results this season.

