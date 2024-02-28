Mercedes boss reveals return of KEY issue ahead of 2024

Mercedes technical director James Allison believes that one issue will continue to plague F1 cars up and down the paddock in 2024, including the Brackley-based outfit.

The Silver Arrows have worked relentlessly over the winter to cure a variety of issues with their car, which has resulted in them falling behind the curve of their rivals.

They appeared to have made some progress at pre-season testing in Bahrain, but not anywhere near enough to challenge Red Bull in the near future.

Some issues remain with the car, and one of the more pertinent causes of their slower pace will be a problem for their rivals too.

The Mercedes W15 has showed some improvement in Bahrain

James Allison is the man behind much of Mercedes' Formula 1 success

Porpoising issues return

Experienced technical director James Allison believes that porpoising will be a factor for all teams to battle with again this season.

"The bouncing is still a thing that's going to be a threshold that all the cars in the pit lane will work up against until this generation of car moves on to something different,” he told Sky Sports on Ted’s Notebook.

“So, there is still some bouncing that we can bury ourselves in or come out of just in pursuit of what the right performance compromise is.

"But the sort of horrid snappy rear end, that is happily not troubling us in the way that it did in the past,” said Allison.

"I don't think it's any surprise to anyone that the cars down there [at Red Bull] have got their noses and perhaps a bit more of their face in front of those of us that are chasing.

"But I think we'll make a good fist of the chasing and hopefully just develop strongly through the year."

If porpoising continues to be a limitation of the Mercedes car, their setup window could be much shorter than their rivals and prevent them from being a podium contender at all circuits.

They will be hoping that their main rivals are battling similar issues as they battle to retain second place in the constructors’ championship.

