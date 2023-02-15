Alonso and Stroll in 'special' Silverstone debut for Aston Martin

Stuart Hodge

Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll completed their first laps in the AMR23 for Aston Martin on Wednesday.

The pair raced around Silverstone getting a feel for the new car which was launched on Monday, with Alonso particularly glad to put in some laps with his new team in their 2023 challenger.

Lance Stroll, entering his fifth season with Aston Martin (the first two as Racing Point) spoke after the session about the energy the team had felt on the filming day.

“Taking the AMR23 out for the very first time was a special moment and the car felt good," said Stroll following the session.

“Everything was working as expected and running smoothly which is the most important thing as we prepare for the upcoming test in Bahrain.

“We know there is always plenty to be learnt at the start of the year, but we made a strong start this morning and I really enjoyed being back behind the wheel.

“There’s nothing quite like putting your right foot down in a brand new Formula 1 car after a long winter break!”

Alonso: Nice to be back and the feel the speed of an F1 car

Alonso, now 41 and preparing for a 21st season in F1, was glad to get his hands on his machinery for the upcoming season as the team attempts to improve on the 55 points it achieved last season in 2023.

“It was a good day and I enjoyed getting to drive the AMR23 for the very first time,” Alonso said.

“It’s nice to be back and feel the speed of a Formula 1 car after some time away from it. We completed lots of things today because it’s a filming day and we got through our plan smoothly.

“We only have to wait until testing next week and we will get to know our car better there and understand more of where the competition is after the winter.

“We only have one and a half days each to get up to speed with everything in Bahrain, so we have to maximise the time we have with the car.”

