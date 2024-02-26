F1 News Today: Verstappen admits blanking Red Bull chief as Ricciardo verdict revealed
F1 News Today: Verstappen admits blanking Red Bull chief as Ricciardo verdict revealed
In his early days as a Red Bull junior, Max Verstappen openly admitted to ignoring early-morning calls from the program's boss, Helmut Marko, in favour of getting some extra sleep.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 boss reveals Ricciardo VCARB verdict amid 'intense' pre-season
VCARB’s CEO Peter Bayer has heaped praise on the work his team has done after a promising pre-season.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 star boldly predicts STUNNING Alonso to Mercedes move
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri has predicted that Fernando Alonso will be the man to join Mercedes and replace Lewis Hamilton in 2025.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 star opens up on future amid STUNNING Red Bull return links
Williams Alex Albon has commented on his Formula 1 future after being linked with a shock return to Red Bull for 2025.
➡️ READ MORE
Former F1 driver ASTOUNDED by Mercedes decision
Romain Grosjean is surprised by some of the innovations that Mercedes have introduced with the W15 ahead of the new Formula 1 season.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Marko piles Red Bull pressure on Perez AGAIN after testing
- 49 minutes ago
Ford boss sends SCATHING letter to Red Bull over Horner investigation
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen admits blanking Red Bull chief as Ricciardo verdict revealed
- 3 hours ago
Verstappen opens up on Horner investigation as Hamilton reveals Schumacher link - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
Former F1 driver ASTOUNDED by Mercedes decision
- Yesterday 22:57
F1 boss reveals Ricciardo VCARB verdict amid 'intense' pre-season
- Yesterday 21:57