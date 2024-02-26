F1 News Today: Verstappen admits blanking Red Bull chief as Ricciardo verdict revealed

In his early days as a Red Bull junior, Max Verstappen openly admitted to ignoring early-morning calls from the program's boss, Helmut Marko, in favour of getting some extra sleep.

F1 boss reveals Ricciardo VCARB verdict amid 'intense' pre-season

VCARB’s CEO Peter Bayer has heaped praise on the work his team has done after a promising pre-season.

F1 star boldly predicts STUNNING Alonso to Mercedes move

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri has predicted that Fernando Alonso will be the man to join Mercedes and replace Lewis Hamilton in 2025.

F1 star opens up on future amid STUNNING Red Bull return links

Williams Alex Albon has commented on his Formula 1 future after being linked with a shock return to Red Bull for 2025.

Former F1 driver ASTOUNDED by Mercedes decision

Romain Grosjean is surprised by some of the innovations that Mercedes have introduced with the W15 ahead of the new Formula 1 season.

