Norris reacts to contract which rules him OUT of Mercedes move

Lando Norris has insisted that he is ‘very happy’ with his new McLaren F1 contract headed into the new season, as his team continues to show promise in the fight to catch Red Bull - even though that contract rules him out of replacing Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes.

McLaren showed good pace at stages in Bahrain and could be in the hunt for regular podiums again across the course of 2024.

Both Norris and team-mate Oscar Piastri have the foundations to start the year well this time around, having struggled with a dogged car throughout the first half of 2023.

It could also bring Norris the chance to obtain his first ever win, having come so close at Russia in 2021 but to be denied by his own poor decision making.

Lando Norris sits inside his McLaren at the 2024 Bahrain pre-season test

Lando Norris has led the McLaren team impressively over the last few years

Norris: I'm very happy

Despite calls from other teams, Norris remained loyal to the outfit that gave him his first opportunity in his sport some five years ago.

"No, no, I'm very happy. I could have waited, so I had the choice,” Norris told the media.

"I knew opportunities were potentially coming my way, and what opportunities I had at the time of last year and coming into this year, and what could have happened or what is happening over the next couple of years anyway.

"So, no regrets from any side. I'm confident in my team, I'm confident in what we've been able to achieve and what we can achieve going into the future, and I'm very happy with where I am.

"Of course, I could be happier if we were achieving more of the goals that I think we all want to achieve. But the main point is, I'm enjoying my time with the guys that I'm with, and for me, that's always a big part of my life is that I want to enjoy where I am, and I am.

The Brit is now committed to McLaren through at least 2026, meaning that the team has a few seasons to reach their championship winning potential.

But Norris could yet grow frustrated with the Woking based outfit that he has placed so much trust and faith in improving over the past few years.

