Lando Norris has said that he is learning new skills every day and would rather his team give him the ‘brutal honest truth.’

The Brit recently extended his contract with McLaren – which had been due to expire in 2025 – on a multi-year deal.

Norris will be heading into his sixth season in F1 coming off the back of his strongest season to date, finishing sixth in the standings with 205 points and seven podium finishes – his most in his career on both counts.

Norris: 'If I suck, tell me I suck'

The 24-year-old has gained fans for not only being fast behind the wheel and a great personality off the track, but also his refreshing honesty.

Never one to blame his team, he owns his mistakes and says it exactly how it is and speaking with the official McLaren website, he expects the same honesty back.

Asked what he had learned and improved during his impressive season last year, he said: “There's a lot of things that I've learned from a driving perspective and teamwork perspective. For example, even more openness, I think we put quite a bit of effort in as a team in this area.

“When working with my engineers, in terms of being very open with one another, that is not something new or something I have only just learned, it is something I have always done and continue to do.

“I just prefer the honest truth. I would rather have the brutal, honest truth. If I suck, tell me I suck. If I’m good, tell me I’m good. It is not always easy to do, but it is very important, and we will continue to do this to teach and help other people.”

