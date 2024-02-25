Former F1 driver ASTOUNDED by Mercedes decision

Romain Grosjean is surprised by some of the innovations that Mercedes have introduced with the W15 ahead of the new Formula 1 season.

Grosjean, who has been an IndyCar driver since leaving the sport in 2020, spent nine seasons in F1 between 2012 and 2020, after a short stint in 2009.

He achieved multiple podiums with Lotus-Renault before a move to Haas where he would finish his career.

He also raced through every season that Mercedes took both titles during the turbo-hybrid era, and their latest tricks have the Frenchman intrigued ahead of the first race of the year.

James Allison has played a bigger role in the design of the W15 for Mercedes

George Russell drives the W15 around the Bahrain circuit

Grosjean: There’s some very bold moves

Speaking on his YouTube channel about the field ahead of the new season, Grosjean earmarked the Mercedes as one he is excited to see hit the track in anger.

“I think it is the car, with the Red Bull, I’m the most intrigued to see on track,” he said.

“I think there’s some very bold moves. There are some very bold decisions made on the car. Look at that front wing and that big scoop.

“It does remind me a lot of the 2006 F1 cars that I used to be in love with… and then those sidepods. They went for a very small entry to get as much flow as they can under the sidepods.”

Their performance at the pre-season test wasn’t headline making, but it looks like they will be in contention to compete later this year for the odd win if they continue this line of development.

They only have 24 more races with Lewis Hamilton and will be aiming to make the most of the remaining time with their star driver.

