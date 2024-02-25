F1 star opens up on future amid STUNNING Red Bull return links

GPFans Staff



Williams Alex Albon has commented on his Formula 1 future after being linked with a shock return to Red Bull for 2025.

Albon started his F1 career in 2019 after unexpectedly landing the second seat at Toro Rosso, replacing New Zealand's Brendon Hartley.

Following a spectacular start to his rookie season, which included a superb sixth-place finish at the German Grand Prix, Albon was parachuted into the second Red Bull seat to replace the underperforming Pierre Gasly.

Albon struggled for results alongside Max Verstappen, only managing two podiums in 2020 and was replaced at Red Bull by Sergio Perez for 2021.

It wouldn’t be long before Albon was back on the grid, with Williams signing him for 2022 after Russell’s departure to Mercedes. At Williams, Albon has punched above his weight, finishing seventh twice in 2023 and helping the illustrious outfit finish seventh in the 2023 constructors' championship.

Alex Albon completed the opening day of testing for Williams

Albon will partner Logan Sargeant for the second consecutive season

Sergio Perez replaced Alex Albon at Red Bull in 2021

Albon - Red Bull talk not a distraction

Albon’s giant-killing performances at Williams have linked him with several vacant seats for 2025, including Lewis Hamilton’s spot at Mercedes following his shock switch to Ferrari

Other seats where Albon is a leading candidate include Fernando Alonso’s spot at Aston Martin if the double world champion elects to leave the team and Red Bull replacing the out-of-contract Perez.

However, Williams doesn’t intend to let the British born Thai driver go easily, with team principal James Vowles revealing to selected media outlets, including GPFans, that Albon has a contract with the team until 2025.

"No, it’s not [a distraction],” admitted Albon during pre-season testing. “That’s why people have managers. It’s to take all that noise away from you.

"At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter what sport you do, it’s all about performance. So, as much as there is talk around what everyone’s doing and where everyone’s going, your performance in the present is actually all that matters.

"All the conversations and the positive noise is a result of that. So you’ve got to ignore it and focus on the job that you’re doing and hope your manager is good."

