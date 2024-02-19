F1 star reveals 'jealousy' involved in Hamilton to Ferrari move

GPFans Staff



Red Bull’s Sergio Perez believes Lewis Hamilton’s switch to Mercedes may cause jealousy to build inside the team.

Hamilton surprised the F1 world during the winter of 2024 by announcing he would leave Mercedes at season's end to join Ferrari in 2025 on a multi-year deal.

The decision from Hamilton to join Ferrari has become a headache for Mercedes, with the team now having to search for a driver who can fill the void left behind by the Brit’s exit.

Hamilton will leave Mercedes after 11 years together at seasons end

It also means December’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will see one of F1’s most successful partnerships conclude. At the time of writing, Hamilton and Mercedes have won six drivers' championships and seven constructors' championships since teaming up in 2013.

Among the favourites for Hamilton’s seat include Carlos Sainz, Esteban Ocon, Daniel Ricciardo and Mercedes junior Kimi Antonelli.

However, while Mercedes will have an eye on the future, the team will switch their focus on 2024, where Hamilton will partner George Russell for the third consecutive season.

Sergio Perez believes jealousy may creep in at Mercedes

Russell will likely take over as team leader of Mercedes by virtue of Hamilton’s departure, with the 26-year-old from Kings Lynn contracted to the team until 2025.

"Interesting, but more than that, I think the dynamics, it's going to be interesting to watch from the outside,” Perez said at Red Bull’s 2024 launch.

“Having a driver that is moving teams, we all know how jealous the teams are on sharing information.

“Because, obviously, Lewis has been there [at Mercedes] for many years, and he will be taking a lot of knowledge to another team.

"So again, there will be some interesting dynamics to watch from the outside."

