Ricciardo reveals the ONLY shocking part of Hamilton Ferrari switch

Lewis Hamilton’s sensational move to Ferrari for the 2025 season has left the world F1 completely shocked – but Daniel Ricciardo does not seem to share the same feelings.

Hamilton’s move to Maranello to partner Charles Leclerc for next season marks the end of a historical partnership between the Brit and Mercedes, which saw him claim six of his seven world championships.

The 39-year-old, who will turn 40 when he gets the chance to race in red, has said that it has been a ‘childhood dream’ to race for Ferrari as he looks for his record-breaking eighth title.

But while fans and pundits alike are still coming to terms with the reality of Hamilton driving for the Italian team, Visa Cash App RB driver Ricciardo is not as surprised by the move.

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

The Brit will partner Charles Leclerc from next year

Visa Cash App RB driver Daniel Ricciardo was not as surprised by the move as everyone else

Ricciardo gives verdict on Hamilton transfer

"I always thought there was the possibility he could race for Ferrari so I would say it didn't shock me," the Aussie told Reuters.

"I think it was the timing, that one threw me a little bit. But seeing him in red? No, I can definitely understand it."

Ricciardo will embark on his first full season in F1 this year since he departed McLaren in 2022.

Having impressed at AlphaTauri in the second half of the season, he was retained by the team alongside Yuki Tsunoda as they look to branch away from being just Red Bull’s junior team with their new rebranding.

