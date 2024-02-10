F1 News Today: Fan caught out by Hamilton SCAM as Horner stands firm against allegations

A lady from Sao Paulo almost became the victim of a Formula 1-based scam, after contacting an Instagram account claiming to be Lewis Hamilton.

Horner makes VOW as F1 crunch decision looms

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has vowed to 'come through this', according to one of his wife's friends.

F1 world champion singles out STAR driver over attitude

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Alain Prost has pointed out Fernando Alonso for praise over his attitude to racing.

Hamilton PAY CUT to join Ferrari revealed as F1 legend gets creative financially

It has been revealed that Lewis Hamilton may make around £600,000 less in his first year at Ferrari compared with his Mercedes 2023 salary.

Wolff drops Verstappen bombshell in Hamilton replacement search

Toto Wolff could pursue Max Verstappen as he bids to fill the hole left in his Mercedes team by the departure of Lewis Hamilton.

