F1 world champion singles out STAR driver over attitude

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Alain Prost has pointed out Fernando Alonso for praise over his attitude to racing.

The Frenchman - whose most recent championship came in 1993 - recently suggested that he had been thoroughly impressed by the way that Verstappen has dominated the sport in the last two seasons, and now has switched his attention to Alonso.

He believes that it is the Spaniard's attitude that has allowed him to become a success at two more teams since coming out of retirement back in 2021.

Alonso is now 42 and, although he hasn't won a world championship since 2006, has just come off the back of what he described as his 'best season ever', claiming eight podiums and finishing fourth in the drivers' standings with his new Aston Martin team.

The Spaniard previously worked at Alpine, the team with whom Prost was serving as a non-executive director until January 2022.

Now, Prost has reiterated his admiration for Alonso, who he thought may be a problem in terms of rocking the boat at Alpine but was nicely surprised by the veteran.

“He really impressed me in the first year he came to Alpine [in 2021]. Not only on the track but outside, by the way he was handling things," Prost continued.

“I was very worried before he came and he really surprised me in a good way. He was really good, no problems, no politics.

“This past year at Aston Martin for sure he did a fantastic season.”

