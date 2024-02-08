F1 News Today: Verstappen and Horner relationship 'damaged' as F1 star makes big Hamilton to Ferrari revelation

Stake F1 team driver Zhou Guanyu knew of Lewis Hamilton’s shock switch to Ferrari before it was announced last week in the media.

Horner and Jos Verstappen relationship 'badly damaged' BEFORE Red Bull allegations

Christian Horner's personal relationship with Max Verstappen's father Jos Verstappen has reportedly taken a hit.

F1 team announce new team principal for 2024 season

Alpine have announced that Bruno Famin will take over as team principal on a permanent basis heading into the 2024 Formula 1 season.

Red Bull chief Marko issues statement over Ricciardo to Mercedes F1 switch rumours

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has said that Daniel Ricciardo is 'not available', as rumours about the Australian's future outside of the Red Bull setup continue to swirl.

How Vettel stopped Hamilton to Ferrari F1 switch happening sooner

Sebastian Vettel’s Ferrari journey may have prevented Lewis Hamilton from embarking on a similar challenge with the Scuderia sooner.

