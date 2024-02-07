Newey's Red Bull future uncertain as ANOTHER F1 team faces legal issues - GPFans F1 Recap
Adrian Newey and Christian Horner’s long-standing friendship could have added consequences in the event that the Red Bull team principal leaves the team.
F1 team remove major sponsor from website amid legal investigation
Stake F1 have been hit by a major stumbling block ahead of the 2024 F1 season, after Swiss authorities opened an investigation over Sauber's main sponsor backers.
F1 team reveal TWO car liveries for 2024 but fans left confused
Alpine have launched their challenger for the 2024 season, with a slight change in colour scheme populating the Enstone-based team's livery, as well as a second look that will be seen across multiple different race weekends.
Hamilton move could END famous Ferrari F1 feature
Carlos Sainz could take a long-standing Ferrari partner with him when he leaves the team at the conclusion of the 2024 season.
Coulthard insists 'familiarity breeds contempt' in scathing F1 verdict
David Coulthard believes that Formula 1 loses its magic when there is ‘too much success’ - much like his former team Red Bull and Mercedes have enjoyed over the last decade.
