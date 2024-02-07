Famous Ferrari F1 feature could END after Hamilton move

Carlos Sainz could take a long-standing Ferrari partner with him when he leaves the team at the conclusion of the 2024 season.

The Spaniard is without a Formula 1 seat after his team announced Lewis Hamilton would be joining them to partner Charles Leclerc from the start of the 2025 season.

Now Santander could be on their way out – a prominent sponsor who have backed Ferrari for a while, including when Fernando Alonso drove for the team between 2010 and 2014 as well.

READ MORE: Ousted F1 star offered INCREDIBLE ‘dream team’ offer for 2025

Carlos Sainz will depart Ferrari after four seasons with the team

Carlos Sainz has two career victories to his name so far, both with Ferrari

Sponsor could be on the move

The Ferrari liveries of the early 2010s were classics and heralded by fans, serving as a positive reminder of Fernando Alonso’s time at the team, regardless of their failure to achieve a world championship together.

According to The Qualifier, ‘Santander is likely to depart’ when Sainz leaves at the end of the 2024 season.

There are expected to be multiple options on the table for Sainz with Mercedes, Red Bull, Aston Martin and Sauber (later to become Audi) all in need of talent beyond 2024.

It’s unknown whether the sponsor would follow him to a team, but it could be the last time for a while that the iconic Santander white is seen on a red Ferrari car.

READ MORE: Ferrari confirm ICONIC F1 return for 2024