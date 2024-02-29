A record-breaking 2024 F1 season is almost upon us, and as ever the rules and regulations will play a huge part.

The upcoming campaign promises to be a historic one with 24 races on the calendar. But beyond the expanded schedule, we also have a wave of rule changes designed to improve competitiveness and the overall spectacle of the sport.

These changes, proposed during a recent meeting of the F1 Commission and awaiting final approval from the World Motorsport Council, touch upon various aspects of the sport, from review procedures and financial regulations to sprint format and technical specifications.

Let's now dive into the details of these changes and explore their potential impact on the 2024 season.

READ MORE: F1 2025 Driver Lineup: How the grid looks with Hamilton at Ferrari

Key F1 rule changes for 2024

Here are all the details you need to know as we prepare for the new season:

One of the most important changes to the rules in 2024 is the sprint weekend format. The Sprint shootout, which determines the starting grid for the Sprint race, will be moved to Friday following the free practice session.

READ MORE: Journalist claims Horner ‘messages’ leaked from anonymous email account

The Sprint race will take place on Saturday, followed by the traditional Grand Prix qualifying, which sets the stage for the main race on Sunday.

Here are the venues and timings for the six sprint races in 2024 - all in local time:

China - Shanghai International Circuit (Saturday, 20 April at 11am)

Miami - Miami International Autodrome (Saturday, May 4 at 12pm)

Austria - Red Bull Ring (Saturday, June 29 at 12pm)

Austin - Circuit of The Americas (Saturday, October 19 at 1pm)

Brazil - Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace (Saturday, November 2 at 11am)

Qatar - Losail International Circuit (Saturday, November 30 at 4pm)



2. DRS activation

Drivers will now be able to activate the DRS one lap after a race starts, instead of two.

3. Power Unit allocation:

Teams will be allowed to use four power units per driver in 2024 and 2025 to accommodate the longer season.

4. Penalties, appeals and reviews

Teams can now appeal a decision within four days instead of 14, with the potential for a 24-hour extension in special circumstances.

Teams will also be required to pay a deposit set by the FIA, which will only be returned if the petition is successful or if the FIA determines that "fairness requires" it to do so.

READ MORE: Drive To Survive Season 6: Release date, what to expect and how to watch

5. Fines

Breaking the rules comes at a steeper cost. Stewards can now impose €1 million in fines instead of €250,000!

6. CapEx limits

Teams can now spend more on Capital Expenditure over the course of four years to upgrade their facilities.

Teams which finished in the bottom four in the standings since 2020 (Haas, Stake, Visa Cash App RB, and Williams) can spend $65 million, up from the initial $45 million.

Midfield teams (McLaren, Aston Martin, and Alpine) have their CapEx limit raised to $58 million, while the top three teams (Red Bull, Mercedes, and Ferrari) can spend $51 million.

7. Roll hoop requirements

The roll hoop is a titanium structure mounted on top of the chassis and behind the driver's head to protect the head in the event of a rollover accident. For 2024, roll hoops must be able to withstand a much stricter load test, building on last year's changes introduced following Zhou Guanyu's horrific accident at the start of the 2022 British Grand Prix.

READ MORE: F1 Schedule 2024: Full calendar with all you need to know about every grand prix

Related