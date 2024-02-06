Cullen poses tantalising question as F1 fans CLAMOUR for Hamilton reunion

Fans are desperate to know whether Angela Cullen may link up with Lewis Hamilton again following his stunning move to Ferrari for 2025.

The former physiotherapist served Hamilton for seven years before parting ways on the eve of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in 2023.

Both had a close bond throughout their time together, with Cullen becoming a favourite among fans during their time at Mercedes together.

Cullen poses philosophical question

In an Instagram post which has received nearly 10,000 likes, Cullen tells her followers to ‘book that ticket’ in answer to the philosophical question of ‘If you could go anywhere in the world, where would you go?’

It has left many questioning and praying for her to link up with Hamilton yet again in Maranello for 2025, as a new era beckons for one of Formula 1’s all-time greatest drivers.

The tweet that was posted a few days before Hamilton's move to Ferrari was confirmed led to replies from fans desperate for a reunion.

After Hamilton's Ferrari confirmation, fans sent in replies to her question saying: "Please go with lewis to Ferrari"

Fans responded by liking the post 36 times, with others also noting they 'came here for this' supporting the statement.

Could Cullen be tempted to book a ticket to Italy and re-enter the Formula 1 paddock again after just two years away by the time Hamilton joins Ferrari?

