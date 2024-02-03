Andretti hits back at F1 rejection with DEFIANT response

Andretti Cadillac have responded defiantly to news that their bid to enter F1 for the 2025 and 2026 season has been rejected.

The exciting prospect of an 11th team on the grid for the first time in eight years looked to be close, when Andretti were given approval by the FIA back in October to join the sport.

The American had been getting their operations firmly underway, 120 people working for the team and a concept car was reportedly in the works.

But at one of the final steps before entry, Formula One Management (FOM) decided to reject their bid after failing to see the value the team would bring to the rest of the grid and the sport in general.

Andretti statement in response to F1 rejection

In an official statement, Andretti hit back at the decision and thanked fans for their support as their work continues behind the scenes.

It said: “Andretti Cadillac has reviewed the information Formula One Management Limited has shared and strongly disagree with its contents.

Michael Andretti led the bid and is fuming at the decision

“Andretti and Cadillac are two successful global motorsports organisations committed to placing a genuine American works team in F1, competing alongside the world’s best.

“We are proud of the significant progress we have already made on developing a highly competitive car and power unit with an experienced team behind it, and our work continues at pace.

“Andretti Cadillac would also like to acknowledge and thank the fans who have expressed their support.”

F1 champion Mario Andretti 'devastated' by decision

Backed by his son Michael Andretti, F1 legend Mario Andretti was a prominent figure in the team's campaigning and was left 'devastated' by the decision made by FOM.

The 1978 F1 world champion left an emotional post on his X account after the decision had been made to reject his team, saying that: “I'm devastated. I won't say anything else because I can't find any other words besides devastated.”

I'm devastated. I won't say anything else because I can't find any other words besides devastated. pic.twitter.com/UaFBC5n9qF — Mario Andretti (@MarioAndretti) January 31, 2024

Fans took to the comments section to offer support to Andretti and share their disgust towards the decision.

“I'll say it. They're not racers anymore, Mario. They only care about showing up to collect their money,” one user wrote.

“It’s time to stop attending F1 races in the US until this decision is reversed,” another said.

“I absolutely feel for you all, one of Motorsports biggest names told to do one,” a third wrote.

