Andretti poach Mercedes and Ferrari employees

Andretti have reportedly initiated the development of their Formula 1 car and made significant hires from top-tier teams, signalling their intent to join the F1 grid in the near future.

Having secured approval from the FIA last year, the decision now rests with Formula One Management (FOM), prompting mixed reactions from the existing 10 teams. McLaren's Zak Brown expressed support, while Mercedes' Toto Wolff voiced opposition to Andretti's potential entry.

Andretti's collaboration with General Motors, announced in 2023, solidifies their F1 aspirations, envisioning the formation of the Andretti Cadillac team. Notably, plans include fielding at least one American driver, with Colton Herta emerging as a frontrunner.

According to The Athletic, despite ongoing discussions, behind-the-scenes efforts are well underway, with work commenced on a car model in the wind tunnel. A satellite base at Silverstone is established, housing a workforce of 120 dedicated individuals driving Andretti's ambitious foray into Formula 1.

Andretti are awaiting a decision from the FOM over their entry into F1

Zak Brown has been vocal in his support of Andretti

Andretti make key signings

“It’s a team that wants to do it properly and wants to win,” said Andretti's newly-appointed technical director Nick Chester.

“You don’t want to be anywhere that doesn’t have that ethos. As I started talking before I joined, the resource behind it, the effort that was going to go behind it to make it win, just made it very, very attractive.

“We’ve had people joining from Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes, McLaren. They all wanted a new challenge. It’s that real potential to shape departments which is very attractive.”

READ MORE: Andretti F1 engine race heats up as potential supplier provides update