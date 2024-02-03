F1 world champion tips 'GREAT' Hamilton replacement

1997 Formula 1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve has backed Fernando Alonso to take Lewis Hamilton's now vacant seat at Mercedes from the start of the 2025 season.

It was announced earlier this week that seven-time world champion Hamilton will drive for Ferrari from 2025, leaving behind the team with whom he has managed to claim six of his seven championships with.

42-year-old Alonso, on the other hand, has not so much as won a race since the 2013 season, but has been rejuvenated with his Aston Martin team, claiming eight podiums across the 2023 season.

The Spaniard stunningly managed to finish in fourth position in the drivers' standings, in what he described as his 'best season ever'.

Alonso touted as potential Hamilton replacement

Alonso is one of several drivers in the running for Hamilton's Mercedes seat, with Villeneuve suggesting the Brackley-based team will want to stick with experience alongside George Russell in the short term.

Sensational talent Andrea Kimi Antonelli has been tipped for the seat but, at just 17 years old, it may be a little too early to consider the Italian.

Canadian Villeneuve has been speaking about Hamilton's decision to join the most successful team in F1 history, a move that has sent the F1 world into a bit of a frenzy.

“Yes, I'm amazed. Above all due to the timing. An announcement like this is now something never seen before, he told Gazzetta.

"Very strange. It will be talked about all year and it will be fun.

“The feeling is that Mercedes is missing something, and I don't think it will get back on its feet in two years. So Lewis is right to go to Ferrari. Where if he wins it will be fantastic, it will be the best it can be.

“Alonso would be great," the 1997 champion said while switching his attention to who might replace Hamilton.

"Also because you can't put another young player with Russell. Not at Mercedes.

"Toto [Wolff] will have the same ideas as him. He's like [Alonso's former boss at Renault, Flavio] Briatore: he has his own drivers, first he places them around, and then if anything he brings them into the team."

