F1 meets football as Hamilton gets 'HERE WE GO' treatment

Football journalist Fabrizio Romano eschewed his deadline day dealings for a brief moment on Thursday to give his 'HERE WE GO!' treatment to Lewis Hamilton's departure from Mercedes.

Despite being transfer deadline day for football clubs around Europe to seal their final January moves, it was Formula 1 that dominated the sporting headlines on a dramatic day.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton made the switch from Mercedes to Ferrari, a shock swap that will come into play in 2025, following the conclusion of the upcoming F1 season.

That is despite him only signing a new contract with the Brackley-based squad just five months ago, a contract that was supposed to see him stay as George Russell's team-mate for at least the next two seasons.

The news means that the 39-year-old will have until 2026 - or potentially even 2027 - to try and claim an eighth world title, and become the outright most successful driver in F1 history.

Ferrari and Fred Vasseur have managed to pinch the services of Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes for the 2025 F1 season

Lewis Hamilton is known to have a good relationship with Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur

Lewis Hamilton will replace Carlos Sainz at Ferrari in 2025

Romano announces huge transfer news

While it was Mercedes who first announced the news before Ferrari came in with an update on the Brit's length of contract with the Maranello-based team, nothing in the world of sport it seems is official without Romano's say so.

The Italian journalist has established himself has the go-to man for rumours and official dealings across the football world, and has now branched out to a different fanbase, allowing F1 fans to properly revel in the bombshell of Hamilton's shock switch.

…btw, Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari is here we go — agreed and confirmed 🫨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/lMcefMKHQj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2024

READ MORE: Mercedes officially announce Hamilton F1 departure as exit reason confirmed