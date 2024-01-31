Iconic track set for STUNNING return as F1 makes huge decision regarding the sport's future - GP Fans Recap

According to sources, Malaysia's state oil company Petronas are open to bringing Formula 1 back to the Sepang International Circuit from 2026.

F1 makes OFFICIAL decision on Andretti bid

Andretti Autosport's bid to enter Formula 1 in 2026 has been rejected by Formula One Management (FOM).

Mercedes reveal Hamilton W15 F1 car pic with cryptic feature

Mercedes have fuelled fans desire for the reveal of their latest challenger for the 2024 season after posting a picture of Lewis Hamilton inside the W15.

F1 race winner offers surprising verdict in F1 GOAT debate

Former Formula 1 driver Gerhard Berger has said that three-time world champion Max Verstappen is "probably the best we've ever seen" in F1.

Perez given Schumacher lesson F1 winner reveals

Sergio Perez can learn from a troubled past two seasons with the Red Bull team former F1 star Johnny Herbert has revealed.

