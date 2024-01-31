close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Iconic track set for STUNNING return as F1 makes huge decision regarding the sport's future - GP Fans Recap

Iconic track set for STUNNING return as F1 makes huge decision regarding the sport's future - GP Fans Recap

F1 News

Iconic track set for STUNNING return as F1 makes huge decision regarding the sport's future - GP Fans Recap

Iconic track set for STUNNING return as F1 makes huge decision regarding the sport's future - GP Fans Recap

According to sources, Malaysia's state oil company Petronas are open to bringing Formula 1 back to the Sepang International Circuit from 2026.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 makes OFFICIAL decision on Andretti bid

Andretti Autosport's bid to enter Formula 1 in 2026 has been rejected by Formula One Management (FOM).

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes reveal Hamilton W15 F1 car pic with cryptic feature

Mercedes have fuelled fans desire for the reveal of their latest challenger for the 2024 season after posting a picture of Lewis Hamilton inside the W15.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 race winner offers surprising verdict in F1 GOAT debate

Former Formula 1 driver Gerhard Berger has said that three-time world champion Max Verstappen is "probably the best we've ever seen" in F1.

➡️ READ MORE

Perez given Schumacher lesson F1 winner reveals

Sergio Perez can learn from a troubled past two seasons with the Red Bull team former F1 star Johnny Herbert has revealed.

➡️ READ MORE

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x