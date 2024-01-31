Mercedes have fuelled fans desire for the reveal of their latest challenger for the 2024 season after posting a picture of Lewis Hamilton inside the W15.

Following on from the disappointment of the W13 in 2022 and the W14 last year, the Silver Arrows will be hoping for third time lucky in terms of getting back on track to challenging Red Bull this term.

The team have only won one race since the end of the 2021 season when Max Verstappen snatched the drivers' title away from Lewis Hamilton.

The 39-year-old has been winless ever since but looked focused as he tested key elements of the W15 car out in an image posted to the team's X account.

Lewis Hamilton will be hoping he can challenge Max Verstappen more in 2024

The W14 proved a major Mercedes flop with the team failing to win a race for the first time since 2011

Mercedes blur the lines behind W15 reveal

However, while Hamilton was busy sitting inside the cockpit and getting a feel for the latest Mercedes design, the picture wasn't too revealing in its detail.

While Hamilton could be seen sitting inside the new car, the post was heavily edited to pixelate the car around the British star.

The picture was also branded with with two ticker lines reading 'F1W15 14.02.24' referring to the car's launch date in February.

The team also captioned the post 'Nothing to see here' with a winking emoji.

Fans then will have to wait a bit longer to see the 2024 challenger in all its glory, but at the very least they can be pleased to see the seven-time world champion is back at the factory and ready to challenge this season.

Nothing to see here 😉 pic.twitter.com/LIZsqaNfck — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) January 30, 2024

READ MORE: F1 Schedule 2024: Full calendar with all you need to know about every grand prix