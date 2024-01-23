Key Mercedes figure suggests Hamilton title hopes rest on one major factor

Mercedes technical director James Allison has said that there's 'no doubt' about Lewis Hamilton's motivation to get back to the top of the Formula 1 podium, but that it's down to the Brackley-based squad to help him achieve that.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton hasn't won a race since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, and has suffered two consecutive seasons driving an inconsistent car.

Mercedes' last two cars have only yielded one race win between them, when George Russell claimed victory at the Brazilian GP in 2022, and team principal Toto Wolff has already stated that their 2024 car will feature dramatic changes.

Allison returned to Mercedes as technical director in April 2023, replacing Mike Elliott, who had originally replaced him.

The Brit has recently signed a new contract, and has been in charge of ensuring that Mercedes' W15 makes a step closer to the dominant Red Bull team in 2024.

Hamilton's desire to win races

Now, Allison has said that the pressure is on the Brackley-based outfit to provide Hamilton with a car capable of winning once again, after the seven-time champion signed a new contract keeping him with the team until at least the end of 2025.

“I think you'd struggle to find a driver anywhere in the grid that wasn't motivated,” Allison told Autosport.

“I think that sort of comes with the territory with them. And generally speaking, the more successful the drivers have been, the more sort of inescapable that compulsive need to win is.

“In Lewis's case, it's just a core part of who he is, so there's no doubt about his motivation to get back to winning ways. But whether or not he can do that, will be much more in the hands of the equipment we've given him than in his own hands. He's always had that ability there.”

