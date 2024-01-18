Hamilton given major backing to finally win record F1 title

Cal Gaunt

Thursday 18 January 2024 20:57

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff is unwavering in his belief that Lewis Hamilton possesses the capability to secure an unprecedented eighth world championship, provided he has a competitive car.

The historic partnership between Hamilton and Mercedes has yielded remarkable success, marked by six world titles for Hamilton and an impressive eight consecutive constructors' title triumphs from 2014 to 2021.

Despite recent challenges, including F1's regulatory reset in 2022 that disadvantaged Mercedes, leading to Red Bull's dominance in 2023 with 21 wins out of 22 races, Wolff remains optimistic.

Hamilton, who has not clinched a victory in over two years, is gearing up for the 2024 season with renewed determination to overcome these obstacles.

Toto Wolff is confident Lewis Hamilton can land his eighth world title

Lewis Hamilton hasn't won a race in the last two seasons

Wolff: Hamilton can get back in front

As the upcoming season approaches, Wolff stressed that Hamilton, the most successful driver in F1 history, is still well-equipped to pursue championship glory, provided he has the right machinery at his disposal.

“Clearly yes, and I emphasise that strongly,” Wolff told La Gazzetta dello Sport if Hamilton can win another F1 world title.

“There is a reason why Lewis has broken all records and won seven world championships: because his skill is on a higher level. If we give him a good car that he can trust, he can get back in front of everyone.”

