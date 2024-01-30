RB announce MAJOR F1 hires including former rival

The newly-named Visa Cash App RB team have announced the arrival of three key personnel, including former Alpine sporting director Alan Permane.

The Faenza-based outfit - who confirmed their rebranding away from the AlphaTauri name earlier this month - have revealed that Permane will join them as racing director, while ex-FIA single-seater technical director Tim Goss will become the team's chief technical officer.

Elsewhere, Guillaume Cattelani has also joined as deputy technical director, providing RB with a fresh-looking team as they head into the upcoming season in a new era in their history.

Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda were already announced as the team's two drivers before the rebranding was revealed, while Laurent Mekies has replaced the ever-present Franz Tost as team principal.

Permane was one of several key members of the Alpine team to step down during a tumultuous season, which resulted in criticism aimed at the team from disgruntled former employees.

While McLaren CEO Zak Brown has recently questioned the relationship between Red Bull and their sister team, it appears as though the Faenza-based outfit's future is in safe hands.

“After a few months of downtime, it’s great to return to racing again with the Visa Cash App RB team” commented Permane in a statement from the RB team.

“From long experience, I know how professional, driven and competitive the people within this race team are and I can’t wait to see where that spirit can take the team in the future.”

Visa Cash App RB team principal Mekies added: “The appointments of Tim, Guillaume and Alan add a vast amount of winning expertise to the team, and I have no doubt that they will help take the team to the next level in F1.

"We already have a very strong and hugely experienced group at the Team and bringing onboard highly-skilled individuals like Tim, Guillaume and Alan will boost our capability and help us meet the highest technical standards at Visa Cash App RB F1 Team, both at the factory and at the track.”

