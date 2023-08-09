Ex world champion insists Alpine's biggest MISTAKE was BEFORE mass exodus

Joe Ellis

Emerson Fittipaldi believes that the departure of Fernando Alonso was the start of the decline for Alpine in F1.

The French team had hopes of challenging for the top three in the constructors' standings in 2023 but is currently down in sixth behind rivals McLaren.

Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly have both produced fine displays at times this season but they are often coupled with a shocking day at the office.

Fittipaldi, a two-time world champion in the 1970s, thinks Alonso's exit from Enstone has caused Alpine to lose its main leader behind the wheel.

Fittipaldi: You need a driver like Fernando

Emerson Fittipaldi knows a thing or two about winning titles after success in F1 and elsewhere during his racing days

"It's possible that when they lost Fernando, they lost a leader in the set-up of the car," Fittipaldi said, as per MARCA.

“You need a driver like Fernando who can help develop the car and make it competitive. No matter how much telemetry you have, the driver still has the feeling.

“He finishes practice, he finishes qualifying, he finishes the Grand Prix and he still has the mind to analyse where I was losing time and where the car is weak and can be improved.”

After the Belgian Grand Prix, Alpine let go of team principal Otmar Szafnauer and sporting director Alan Permane, while Pat Fry, chief technical officer, also left Enstone to join Williams.

