Famin sets new Alpine goal after MONUMENTAL F1 reshuffle

Interim Alpine team principal Bruno Famin has set new and clear targets for the team after a series of departures.

The French outfit parted company with Otmar Szafnauer and Alan Permane after the Belgian GP while Pat Fry left of his own accord to join Williams.

This has left the team with a lot of rebuilding to do and Famin wants everything sorted and running smoothly well before the 2026 regulation change.

He is acutely aware that being behind the eight-ball on a regulation change can cause a team to be much worse off for several years afterwards.

Famin: We want to be there in 2026

It hasn't been the 2023 Alpine was hoping for after so much optimism at the launch of its car pre-season

"Personally, I don't reset the counters, but I don't put a counter at all," Famin said to Auto Hebdo.

"The important thing is progression over time, constantly improving. There is a regulatory deadline in 2026, and we know that upheavals in the hierarchy often occur during such changes.

"So what we want is to be there in 2026. That doesn't mean that we don't have ambitions between now and then, we want to progress with each race."

Pierre Gasly secured a podium in the Belgian GP sprint to send Szafnauer, Permane and Fry off with a bang but they still sit behind McLaren in the constructors' standings.

