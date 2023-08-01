Szafnauer slams 'FAKE NEWS' amid concern for remaining F1 staff members

Lauren Sneath

Otmar Szafnauer has slammed ‘fake news’ of him leaving the Belgian Grand Prix early after announcing his departure from Alpine, as he expressed his ‘worry’ for the team members remaining at Enstone.

The team principal was suddenly removed from his position at the team last week, along with sporting director Alan Permane.

CEO Laurent Rossi was also let go last month, after the team suffered a difficult first half of the 2023 season.

It was rumoured at the Belgian Grand Prix that Szafnauer had snuck away from the track early on his final weekend, after photographs of him getting into a car circulated.

Szafnauer made sure to quash those rumours, telling Sky Germany: "That's the beauty of Formula 1 – people invent things and there is fake news everywhere.

“I didn't leave the track, I was here the whole time. I was at the command post, helping with strategy decisions and making sure we got some good points."

Szafnauer: I was just getting into my stride

Otmar Szafnauer has been let go as team principal for Alpine

He also discussed his concerns for the team’s future, especially that of the ‘wonderful men and women at Enstone and Viry’ who keep the outfit running.

Szafnauer explained: "For me personally, I'll be alright and I'm fine. It's just my worry is for all the wonderful men and women at Enstone and Viry that work hard and do a good job. I hope their future is bright.

"I was just getting into my stride, starting to know everybody, how to motivate them. You know, a high tide lifts all boats, and I was just getting to the point where I was raising the tide.

“There were people, not me so much, but people crying and saying goodbye. I told them, 'Look, I'm still alive, I didn't die! I'll be all right.'"

