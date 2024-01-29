Schumacher BANNED from team garage as F1 star in surprise Red Bull drive bid - GPFans Recap

A former Mercedes chief has revealed how Mick Schumacher was banned from an F1 team garage by his own parents.

F1 star makes surprise bid to land Red Bull drive

Sergio Perez currently faces an uncertain future at Red Bull and there are many candidates hoping to replace him over the coming year.

F1 superstar Hamilton ‘like an OCTOPUS’ claims paddock chief

Williams team principal James Vowles has labelled Lewis Hamilton as ‘incredible’ and likened him to an ‘octopus’ with his ability behind the wheel.

F1 make huge move for ANOTHER US Grand Prix

This follows the success the sport has already had in reaching the United States and has grown significantly more popular.

'What kind of mindset is this?' - Norris slammed for being afraid of Verstappen

Formula 1 fans have criticised Lando Norris for lacking a 'world champion mentality' after the McLaren driver revealed he did not want to join Max Verstappen at Red Bull.

