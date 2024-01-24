F1 confirm MASSIVE future change as Perez admits Red Bull issue - GPFans F1 Recap

Formula 1 have confirmed a huge change to the calendar after announcing a new street race with the Madrid grand prix.

Perez reveals Red Bull decline in honest admission

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez has said that he feels as though he 'regressed' throughout the course of 2023, as the Mexican attempts to tie down a new contract with the world champions.

Audi drop new F1 driver hint after Sainz Dakar success

Audi have hinted that Carlos Sainz may potentially be on their list of drivers to watch ahead of their 2026 entry, after commenting on the Spaniard's Instagram post.

Horner admits Red Bull have ‘a lot of work to do’ ahead of 2026

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has said that the 'exchange of ideas' between the team and their 2026 partner Ford has been 'fantastic', but admitted there is still plenty that needs to be sorted.

Hamilton and Verstappen influence set to feature in brand new F1 fan experience

Formula 1 fans are set to get a taste of driving one of Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen's cars next month with the opening of F1 DRIVE.

